The Minister said the MTN office in the area will not be allowed to operate until better arrangements are put in place.

Ms Ekuful doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, of which Dansoman is a part of.

In a Facebook post, she criticised the scene at the MTN office, insisting a reputable company should not be behaving in such a manner.

Ursula Owusu's Facebook post

She further shared a photo of people sitting close to each other as they waited to be attended to by the telecommunications company.

“This is the scene at the MTN office at Dansoman Zodiac right now. Absolutely no respect for social distancing,” the Minister wrote.

“They have been shut down and will not be allowed to operate till they have better arrangements in place. Reputable corporate organization like this should not be flouting the law and creating conditions for the virus to spread.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total Coronavirus case count has now risen to 2,719, with 18 deaths recorded in the process.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has, however, indicated that the number of recoveries has also moved up to 294.