Stephen Lamptey was sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court after pleading guilty.

The GNA reports that the incident happened at Glefe, near Dansoman in Accra.

The trial judge, Rita Abrokwah-Doko, said she took into consideration the age of the convict and the fact that he was a first time offender before delivering the sentence.

She explained that Lamptey was given minimum sentence in order to encourage him to reform, before advising the convict to approach his age-mates the next time he wants to have sex.

Explaining matters, the Prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said Lamptey visited his friend, who lived in the same house with the victim.

He said the convict was watching television with the victim and her junior sister in the room of his friend who was out at the time.

The prosecutor said, Lamptey’s friend returned to his room only to find the victim sitting on the laps of Lamptey, after he had engaged her in a sexual activity while the little girl was asleep.

The convict initially attempted to bribe his friend with a sum of GHc20 in order to buy his silence, however, he declined.

The latter then dragged Lamptey to the victim’s mother, who in turn reported the matter to the Dansoman Police.