According to FOSDA, it has become clear that Ghana's peace could also be under threat.
Deal with violent demonstrations and proliferation of arms - Nana Addo told
Amid the recent coup d'états becoming real in Africa, the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) has called on the government of Ghana to take immediate steps to deal with issues of violent demonstrations and proliferation of arms to protect the peace of Ghana.
It also urged the government to tackle critical domestic issues to clear all grounds that may be fertile for extremist groups who may attempt to infiltrate the country.
In a statement, it said "With the threat to peace becoming real in Ghana, it behooves on government to take immediate steps to deal with critical domestic issues i.e violent demonstrations, farmer-herder conflicts, violent communication through the media and the proliferation of arms. This could be the fertile ground for extremist influencing and infiltration."
"We believe that our twin call for a vulnerability sensitive COVID 19 recovery and crackdown on domestic threats to peace are mutually reinforcing and provides sustainable paths for resilience and long-term peace.
"We urge the Government, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to ensure that their COVID-19 Recovery plans and Vulnerability Sensitive.
"We also implore our Security apparatus to remain high on alert and collaborate more with the citizenry for intelligence at the grassroots and local levels," it added.
