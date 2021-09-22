Deal with violent demonstrations and proliferation of arms - Nana Addo told

It also urged the government to tackle critical domestic issues to clear all grounds that may be fertile for extremist groups who may attempt to infiltrate the country.

In a statement, it said "With the threat to peace becoming real in Ghana, it behooves on government to take immediate steps to deal with critical domestic issues i.e violent demonstrations, farmer-herder conflicts, violent communication through the media and the proliferation of arms. This could be the fertile ground for extremist influencing and infiltration."

"We believe that our twin call for a vulnerability sensitive COVID 19 recovery and crackdown on domestic threats to peace are mutually reinforcing and provides sustainable paths for resilience and long-term peace.

"We urge the Government, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to ensure that their COVID-19 Recovery plans and Vulnerability Sensitive.