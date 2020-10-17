The politician tragically passed away last Friday when his vehicle was involved in a fatal crash at Datoyili near Tamale.

Mr. Kamara was returning from a campaign tour with his aide and a third passenger when the gory accident happened.

The late Abu Kamara

According to a report by 3news, he was buried today, Saturday, October 17, 2020, in his hometown of Larbanga.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has sent words of commiseration to the family of the deceased parliamentary candidate.

In a Facebook post, he said he was shocked by news of Mr. Kamara’s passing and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

“I have received with shock the tragic demise of our Parliamentary Candidate for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency, Hon. Abu Kamara, his aide Majeed Kotochi and another in an accident at the Datoyili police barrier.

“I sympathise with the families and empathise with our party. May their gentle souls rest in peace,” Dr. Bawumia wrote.