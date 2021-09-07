The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, speaking at a fundraising ceremony for the edifice on Sunday, September 5, 2021, said the strategy is to raise enough funds for the $250 million project.

According to him, "During that week, the weekdays will be used to pray for the country and Cathedral project, and on that Sunday, a special offering is to be taken for the Cathedral project.

Pulse Ghana

"Corporate bodies in Ghana as well as Ghanaian churches in the diaspora will also be contacted to make a contribution towards the project."

"Two weeks after this national launch, that is, September 19, 2021, we appeal to all churches to launch the fundraising at their levels to engender greater enthusiasm and participation. During such programmes, free-will offerings and pledges are expected to be taken to support the Cathedral project," he urged the churches.

The Board of Trustees also urged Ghanaians to contribute towards the edifice.

Individuals have been urged to donate their contributions via the shortcode *979#.

Mobile money contributions can also be sent to 0555750000 or Momo Pay ID 750000.