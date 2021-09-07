RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Dedicate 1 week for special offerings to build National Cathedral - Churches urged

Kojo Emmanuel

The Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral is urging churches in the country to dedicate one week, every month, for prayers and special offerings from members toward the project.

Apostle Opoku Onyinah
Apostle Opoku Onyinah

The exercise, dubbed 'National Cathedral Week', is expected to be undertaken for the next three years which forms part of the fundraising strategy of the Board of Trustees to support the building of the Cathedral expected to be completed by 2024.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, speaking at a fundraising ceremony for the edifice on Sunday, September 5, 2021, said the strategy is to raise enough funds for the $250 million project.

According to him, "During that week, the weekdays will be used to pray for the country and Cathedral project, and on that Sunday, a special offering is to be taken for the Cathedral project.

National cathedral
National cathedral Pulse Ghana

"Corporate bodies in Ghana as well as Ghanaian churches in the diaspora will also be contacted to make a contribution towards the project."

"Two weeks after this national launch, that is, September 19, 2021, we appeal to all churches to launch the fundraising at their levels to engender greater enthusiasm and participation. During such programmes, free-will offerings and pledges are expected to be taken to support the Cathedral project," he urged the churches.

The Board of Trustees also urged Ghanaians to contribute towards the edifice.

Individuals have been urged to donate their contributions via the shortcode *979#.

Mobile money contributions can also be sent to 0555750000 or Momo Pay ID 750000.

For bank transfer Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Cedi number 0301010134734502 and USD number 0303040134734501.

