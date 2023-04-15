ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Delink unregistered SIMS from database - NCA to Telcos

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Telecommunication operators have been directed to delink all SIMs disconnected from the SIM registration database by Monday, April 17 2023 by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

SIM Card registration
The directive by the NCA provides clarity on earlier directives dated 6th April 2023, 11th April 2023, and 20th March 2023, stipulating that this should include SIMs that remain blocked in compliance with the Communication Minister’s directive on 30th November 2022.

Also, the NCA has directed that “all SIMs registered after the limit of ten (10) must be removed from SIM registration databases and deactivated, with the same reflected in the Central SIM Register by Monday, 17th April 2023.”

The NCA has stressed that non-compliance with these directives would violate Regulation 1 of the Subscriber Identity Module Registration Regulations, 2011.

“We count on your usual cooperation,”

Telecom operators have also been instructed to provide in writing to the NCA by Tuesday, 18th April 2023, the total number of SIMs disconnected in compliance with the directive.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
