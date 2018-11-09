Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Demonstration looms on Tema motorway over deadly potholes

Motorists and pedestrians want to demonstrate against the government for doing absolutely nothing about the road maintenance.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Motorists and pedestrians will soon take to the street to protest over the fatal potholes on the Accra-Tema motorway putting their lives at risk.

The state of the Accra-Tema motorway can be described as criminal negligence of the highest order on the part of those responsible for its maintenance.

The Tema motorway has deteriorated and now a death trap with high traffic growth and encroachment.

READ MORE: Ghanaians refuse to pay toll over Tema Motorway potholes

The government has neglected the maintenance of the motorway to the extent that potholes on the roads have now become death traps and claiming the lives of motorists and pedestrians here and there.

play

 

Ghanaians who ply the road are angry has threatened not to pay toll again until the potholes are fixed.

The outrage come at the back of residents along the Madina-Adenta Highway who took to the street linking the suburb to Aburi to burn tyres and obstruct traffic in protest over the rampant fatal knocking down of pedestrians by motorists.

So far, 195 people have been killed on the highway that has no road signs and functioning street lights since it was constructed about a decade ago.

play

 

READ MORE: Why Accra-Tema motorway must be expanded

The action followed the death of the second person, who was knocked down by a speeding vehicle yesterday on the Adenta-Tetteh Quarshie Highway, a few days after an earlier one.

play
 

The young student of the West African Senior High School was crossing the highway after going to complete formalities for the gold track segment of the double track system when he was fatally knocked down by a speeding vehicle.

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: Add Manasseh to the Otabil, ICGC, 15 others suit Opinion: Add Manasseh to the Otabil, ICGC, 15 others suit
15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA 15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA
Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested
Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents
Accra to get sky trains as gov't signs MoU with South Africa Accra to get sky trains as gov't signs MoU with South Africa
BNI goes after A Plus, raids his home at dawn BNI goes after A Plus, raids his home at dawn

Recommended Videos

Adenta Highway Protests: Police brutality, burnt tyres & more Adenta Highway Protests: Police brutality, burnt tyres & more
Adentan-Madina accidents: Residents block highway to protest Adentan-Madina accidents: Residents block highway to protest
Nurse honoured for delivering baby on a bus with a motorbike Nurse honoured for delivering baby on a bus with a motorbike



Related Articles

Ghanaians refuse to pay toll over Tema Motorway potholes
Fix potholes on Tema motorway – Stonebwoy urges Gov't
Road Crash 3 die in motorway accident
Traffic diversion for Tema roundabout interchange
Infrastructure Alert Why Accra-Tema motorway must be expanded
Justice Two fire officers sacked for getting pregnant awarded GH¢10,000
Motor Crash About 20 cars involved in accidents on Accra-Tema motorway
Heavy Downpour Floods wreak havoc in Accra, Tema [Photos/video]
Tragedy Gas tanker explosion at Atuabo leaves 2 dead
Roundabout Expansion Tema Motorway roundabout road to be diverted August 26

Local

Exclusive Photos: Burnt tyres, blocked roads and Police brutality engulf Adentan protests
Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh
‘No national service, no employment’ – Napo warns trainee teachers
Corruption: No serious evidence found against my appointees so far – Nana Addo
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Ministry approves new allowances for boards, councils and members
X
Advertisement