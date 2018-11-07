news

The Accra-Tema motorway has deteriorated and now a death trap with high traffic growth and encroachment.

Unless serious efforts are made by the government to save this vital national asset, traffic build-up and inconveniences to commuters will dwarf what exists on other heavily trafficked streets in Accra.

The 19km Motorway is the oldest paved road in Ghana. Potholes on the Tema Motorway are putting motorists' lives at risk.

Pulse.com.gh can report that the problem of unapproved routes, through which anxious drivers sneak onto the motorway and create serious traffic problems, has worsened rather than reduced.

The government has neglected the maintenance of the motorway to the extent that potholes on the roads have now become death traps and claiming the lives of motorists and pedestrians here and there.

Ghanaians who ply the road are angry has threatened not to pay toll again until the potholes are fixed.

Some Ghanaians on social media said they will resist payment of toll.

It has always been difficult to rationalise the behaviour of footsoldiers of a political party where they seize national assets.

