Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Ghanaians refuse to pay toll over Tema Motorway potholes

Ghanaians who ply the road are angry has threatened not to pay toll again until the potholes are fixed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Accra-Tema motorway has deteriorated and now a death trap with high traffic growth and encroachment.

Unless serious efforts are made by the government to save this vital national asset, traffic build-up and inconveniences to commuters will dwarf what exists on other heavily trafficked streets in Accra.

The 19km Motorway is the oldest paved road in Ghana. Potholes on the Tema Motorway are putting motorists' lives at risk.

READ MORE: Why Accra-Tema motorway must be expanded

Pulse.com.gh can report that the problem of unapproved routes, through which anxious drivers sneak onto the motorway and create serious traffic problems, has worsened rather than reduced.

play

 

The government has neglected the maintenance of the motorway to the extent that potholes on the roads have now become death traps and claiming the lives of motorists and pedestrians here and there.

Ghanaians who ply the road are angry has threatened not to pay toll again until the potholes are fixed.

Some Ghanaians on social media said they will resist payment of toll.

READ MORE: 3 die in motorway accident

It has always been difficult to rationalise the behaviour of footsoldiers of a political party where they seize national assets.

play

 

Read some comments by social media users below:

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Akufo-Addo departs Accra for Africa Investment Forum Akufo-Addo departs Accra for Africa Investment Forum
More than 150 Aayalolo buses grounded More than 150 Aayalolo buses grounded
Presidency orders EOCO to reinstate suspended Regional Director Presidency orders EOCO to reinstate suspended Regional Director
‘Govt may sell Otabil’s properties to offset Capital Bank debt’ ‘Govt may sell Otabil’s properties to offset Capital Bank debt’
Prostitutes' contribution to HIV low - AIDS Commission Prostitutes' contribution to HIV low - AIDS Commission
Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GHc66k on kitchen cabinet Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GHc66k on kitchen cabinet

Recommended Videos

Death traps on Tema Motorway Death traps on Tema Motorway
Britian should help Ghana - Asantehene Britian should help Ghana - Asantehene
Prince Charles visits Asantehene in Kumasi Prince Charles visits Asantehene in Kumasi



Top Articles

1 Here are photos of Prince Charles at Otumfuo's palacebullet
2 Franklin Cudjoe sparks social media buzz over price of Nidobullet
3 Download and fill Ghana biometric passport application form herebullet
4 Winneba road: six dead in fatal accidentbullet
5 Maritime boss must be commended for saving cost – Govt spokespersonbullet
6 NIA to begin mass registration for 'Ghana Card' todaybullet
7 Heir to the British throne: Why is Prince Charles in Ghana?bullet
8 EOCO suspends Director for advising gov't to prosecute...bullet
9 Gyan's lawyer abandons him as wife hires Yuni Kulendibullet
10 Ghana in security crisis - Kwesi Anningbullet

Related Articles

Heavy Downpour Floods wreak havoc in Accra, Tema [Photos/video]
Motor Crash About 20 cars involved in accidents on Accra-Tema motorway
Fix potholes on Tema motorway – Stonebwoy urges Gov't
Tipper truck runs over okada rider on Tema Motorway
Traffic diversion for Tema roundabout interchange
Highways Authority to begin arresting pedestrians who cross motorway
Road Crash 3 die in motorway accident
In Northern Region Teenage boy drowns in abandoned ‘one-village, one-dam’ project
Infrastructure Alert Why Accra-Tema motorway must be expanded
Roundabout Expansion Tema Motorway roundabout road to be diverted August 26

Top Videos

1 Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim revealsbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
4 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
5 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
6 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t...bullet
7 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
8 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
9 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Supreme Court adjourns Kabila's National Cathedral petition
DVLA to regulate Uber operations
Rawlings steps on the dancefloor with Rebecca Akufo-Addo and it was lovely
Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante
Suspension of EOCO boss bad for government - CDD
X
Advertisement