Demos won't solve anything; only option is to vote out NPP - Osofo Kyiriabosom

Evans Annang

Rev Christian Kwabena Adu, popularly called Osofo Kyiriabosom, 2020 flag bearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) has said that the only option to get Ghana fixed is by voting out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom
Osofo Kyiri Abosom Pulse Ghana

He said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is no better either.

Osofo Kyiriabosom said the country needs a new direction from the two main parties before there can be progress.

He said Ghanaians have been demonstrating since the beginning of the fourth republic but such manifestations and protests have not changed anything in the country.

“You campaign, you go out, you demonstrate, it will never reach anywhere. The only thing we need to do is to just keep our fingers crossed and wait for the time to come for us to vote NPP out or NDC out for new people to come and take over,” the founder of the Ghana Union Movement said.

He added: “We can demonstrate from hair to toe, nothing will happen”.

“Demonstrations have been ongoing in this country for so long and it has not changed anything”, he observed.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom
Osofo Kyiri Abosom Pulse Ghana

“Talking and talking on radio, interviews and etc., we have done all these since time immemorial and nothing has come out”.

“So, me, I’ll not join them [#FixTheCountry campaigners], they can go on and do it but I’m waiting for 2024 and I’ll campaign to remove the government.”

He noted that if the youth are hungry for development, then they must kick against the NPP and the NDC in the next election.

#FixTheCountry campaigners, mostly made up of angry Ghanaian youth, have been protesting against myriad national problems on social media.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

