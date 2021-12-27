According to him, for the former anti-apartheid leader to have died during the Christmas period was divinely scripted.
Desmond Tutu’s death during Christmas is divinely scripted – Mahama eulogizes late South African
Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the period in which iconic South African civil rights leader Archbishop Desmond Tutu died as divine.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mr. Mahama, said the late Archbishop was an eminent leader of the Christian faith and a humanist whose calling in the service of humanity transcended religion.
According to him, God calling him to rest during this sacred period of Christmas could only have been divinely scripted, with him having lived a full life, dedicated to God and humanity.
Mr. Mahama said the renowned Christian Leader would forever be remembered for his fight against injustice, especially during the era of apartheid.
“Desmond Tutu, aside from being an uncompromising figure against apartheid in South Africa and all forms of injustice anywhere they occur, is also famously remembered for his saying: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality,” he said.
“While we all grieve his demise, we can keep his memory alive by offering to be the voice of the voiceless or the silenced just as he was, and not by keeping mute in the face of injustice. This way, the memories of him and many others like him, will never die but continue to live in our hearts and through our noble actions,” he said.
His death was confirmed in a statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh