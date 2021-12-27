Desmond Tutu’s death during Christmas is divinely scripted – Mahama eulogizes late South African

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mr. Mahama, said the late Archbishop was an eminent leader of the Christian faith and a humanist whose calling in the service of humanity transcended religion.

According to him, God calling him to rest during this sacred period of Christmas could only have been divinely scripted, with him having lived a full life, dedicated to God and humanity.

Mr. Mahama said the renowned Christian Leader would forever be remembered for his fight against injustice, especially during the era of apartheid.

Pulse Ghana

“Desmond Tutu, aside from being an uncompromising figure against apartheid in South Africa and all forms of injustice anywhere they occur, is also famously remembered for his saying: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality,” he said.

“While we all grieve his demise, we can keep his memory alive by offering to be the voice of the voiceless or the silenced just as he was, and not by keeping mute in the face of injustice. This way, the memories of him and many others like him, will never die but continue to live in our hearts and through our noble actions,” he said.