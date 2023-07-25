$1m is not a huge money, leave Cecilia Dapaah alone - Maurice Ampaw

Mr. Ampaw said politicians hoarding monies in their homes is not a new thing and the same thing happened under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, Ampaw said "Today if you ask for money from any Ghanaian, the person will tell you that they don’t have money, but the kind of money that people are having in this country…though a lot of people are suffering, most of them have money, they are…loaded.

"The hypocrisy of Ghanaians, you are all hypocrites, the monies that you people have that you have kept in your various homes…but you people are condemning Cecilia Dapaah as if she has committed a crime. If you like let us start with every politician in this country."

He said: "Cecilia Dapaah’s US$1 million is someone’s chicken change money; someone spends much more than that money in less than one month. I was a lawyer for one of the collapsed banks and the owner disclosed to me that his wage bill alone is sixty-six billion Ghana cedis, wage bill alone, what is one million Ghana cedis?"

Maurice Ampaw accused Mahama, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of propagating hypocrisy by calling for the head of Cecilia Dapaah while having similar practices within their ranks.

According to him, it is unjust to single out the embattled former minister for condemnation when others might have engaged in similar financial misbehaviors without public scrutiny and described them as shameless.

“Shameless people, because of propaganda even today Mahama is also doing propaganda, You, President Mahama, look at the hypocrisy of President Mahama. President Mahama US$1 million is just a day’s money for you…because today you NDC people don’t have money and you are hungry…. for how many years from 2016 until now? How many years have you been in opposition?

Earlier, John Mahama responded to the news of a theft incident at the residence of CeciliaDapaah.

Mahama in a Twitter post expressed his dismay, stating, "$1m + €300k and millions of GHS in a Ghanaian Minister's home? Scandalous!!"