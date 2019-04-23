She said this when she took her turn at the ‘Meet the Press’ series on Tuesday (April 23, 2019) in Accra.

She said that it was disrespectful for women especially to be put in a situation where they do not have access to decent toilet facilities.

Mrs Dapaah said: “When your facility breaks down, meaning your toilet facility, please invest some money to maintain and reconstruct or rehabilitate it. It will help all of us.”

“We know what sanitation gives to us, sanitation gives all of us dignity, especially we the women, so, I entreat all young ladies: if you’re marrying and the man doesn’t have a toilet in the home, please don’t agree.”

She also revealed that the ministry has launched guidelines for targeting the poor and vulnerable for basic sanitation services in Ghana.

“The ministry has launched, through the support of USAID and global communities, guidelines for targeting the poor and vulnerable for basic sanitation services in Ghana. The guideline is aimed at guiding the government and other sector partners to ensure equity and inclusion in the delivery of sanitation services.”