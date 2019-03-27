Speaking at the Chief Justice's Mentoring Programme, she said it is not worth it to throw away one’s virtue just for a phone.

She said a phone is just a tool, adding that every young girl will be able to buy one for herself with patience.

Madam Akuffo, therefore, advised young girls to desist from offering themselves to old men for iPhones.

"Girls, don't give yourself to some dirty old man for an iPhone or for any type of phone. It is a tool, that's all, one day you'll own [one]. You'll be able to buy one if you are patient and you do not throw away your virtue," the Chief Justice said, as quoted by Class FM online.

The Chief Justice's Mentoring Programme was held in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

The programme is aimed at exposing pupils to the functions of the judiciary and instill in them virtues of patriotism and selflessness.

Madam Akuffo said the internet can be used for many useful things, including learning to improve one’s life.

She also urged young people to nurture virtues such as honesty, respect, hard work, self-discipline, integrity and service.

These, the Chief Justice said, are the virtues that are needed for environmental integrity, stability and nation building.