The former Deputy General Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC) said there is no need taking a case to court if it is not backed by facts.

He said this in a Twitter post on Monday, February 1, 2020, as he advised people to assess evidence supporting their cases before heading to court.

“If you don't have a balcony, do not make a monkey your pet: if you don't have facts to back your case, do not go to court oooo!” Mr. Anyidoho tweeted.

READ ALSO: Sack Koku Anyidoho from the NDC - National executives petitioned

It is unknown if his tweet is related to the ongoing election petition at the Supreme Court, where John Mahama is challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, concluded his testimony yesterday after being cross-examined by lawyers of President Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Nketia is the first witness of the petitioner, John Mahama, in the ongoing election petition at the Supreme Court.

On Monday, he was confronted with video evidence of a press conference he organised after the December 7 elections.

While Mr. Nketia admitted declaring the NDC as majority winners in the Parliamentary elections, he denied ever declaring Mahama as the winner of the presidential election.

“My Lord, I have watched the video and I have watched it here, I standby every word, every punctuation, every sentence that relates to me Johnson Aseidu Nketia and there is nowhere unless we are watching a different clip, there is nowhere I indicated definitively that the first respondent [Mahama] has won the elections,” he stated.

“What I said is that we have won the majority of seats in parliament and that the petitioner [Mahama] as prosing for victory and that is precisely what has shown up in all the various speeches I have made which have been clipped together.”

Mahama and the NDC sought legal action after declaring the result of the 2020 presidential election as flawed.