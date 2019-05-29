He said citizens of the country have to be vigilante to ensure that the card doesn't land in the hands of those who don't deserve it.

He said although some non-Ghanaians might be in possession of Ghanaian passports through fraudulent means, it was the collective responsibility of all to ensure that such people did not get hold of the Ghana Card.

He explained that once non-Ghanaians got hold of the Ghana Card, it would be conclusive that they were Ghanaians, unless a whole lot of pieces of evidence, including fraud and others, were adduced to deal with it.

President Akufo-Addo, who was interacting with a cross-section of Ghanaians living in Vienna, Austria, said once such people got the Ghana Card, they would be part of the system, “going forward, forever and ever”.

READ ALSO: Ghana Black Star skipper Asamoah Gyan back on the pitch after President Nana Addo...

“We should value our citizenship. It is a great pride for me that I am a Ghanaian, and that is why, after years of working and living abroad, I never went for French or British citizenship, although I was entitled to it, because I am very proud of being a Ghanaian,” he added.

He indicated that the plan was that the domestic issuance would be completed by the end of the year and then the (NIA) would turn its attention to Ghanaians in the Diaspora.

President Akufo-Addo took his compatriots through some of the major developments that had taken place in Ghana, including the free SHS and the Sino-Hydro $2-billion barter with the Chinese government.

He explained that the Sino-Hydro deal would allow Ghana to add value to its bauxite, thereby creating jobs in the country, before exporting the finished product to defray the $2 billion.

He added that the authority for the project had been established and that it had advanced in its work.

He said the construction of roads under the deal would be such that every region would benefit, adding that the deficit in road infrastructure in Ghana could not be addressed within a few years.