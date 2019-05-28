This was disclosed by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Williams Ayamdo in an address to the residents in the area.

He said the army will start moving its troops to the troubled region from Wednesday, May 29.

According to him, the current troops stationed at vantage points in the area, are not enough to patrol all the communities; hence the decision to deploy more men.

READ ALSO: 'End the conflicts' in Chereponi - Akufo-Addo urges feuding factions

“From Wednesday, you will begin to see that we will bring more resources that are human and vehicles and spreading to communities", he said.

"Because resources are not unlimited, it has an effect on how we operate and this is probably why you see the way we are deploying to some communities and you think we are taking soldiers but that is not the case.”

The fighting between Kokombas and Chokosis escalated again last week and it claimed a life and loss of properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Major General Williams Ayamdo further urged opinion leaders to lodge complaints against officers they believe are treating locals unfairly in the discharge of their duty.

“If there is any matter that comes to your notice and you think that the soldiers are treating any part of your community unfairly, feel free to bring the matter to the fore so that we can investigate and deal with the people.”