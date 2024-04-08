Don't keep KPMG's audit report on GRA-SML deal — Domelevo tells Nana Addo

During an interview on JoyNews' AM Show on Monday, April 8, 2024, Domelevo urged the President to release the report to the public transparently, without any attempts to conceal its findings.

He warned that any further delays in releasing the report could lead to negative perceptions about the Presidency among the public.

"What I expected was that immediately the report was ready, it should be made public because the accountability is not to the President but to the people of Ghana. The money is people’s funds. So anytime those reports are ready, they must be put in the public," he said.

Pulse Ghana

GRA-SML deal report presented to Nana Addo

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo received the audit report from KPMG on the transactions between the GRA and SML.

The President is currently studying the findings of the report and will make decisions known to the Ghanaian people in due course.

The KPMG audit was commissioned by the President on 2nd January 2024, following allegations of corruption in the GRA-SML contract. The President directed the Ministry of Finance and GRA to suspend the performance of the contracts, pending the submission of the audit report.

The audit report has been met with calls for transparency and accountability.

University of Ghana Political Science Lecturer, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, urged Nana Addo to make the report public, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in governance.