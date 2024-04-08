ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Don't keep KPMG's audit report on GRA-SML deal — Domelevo tells Nana Addo

Emmanuel Tornyi

Daniel Yao Domelevo, the former Auditor General, has called upon President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to promptly disclose the KPMG audit report concerning the revenue mobilisation contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He emphasized the importance of prioritizing accountability to the Ghanaian people over protecting any potential wrongdoing within the government.

Recommended articles

During an interview on JoyNews' AM Show on Monday, April 8, 2024, Domelevo urged the President to release the report to the public transparently, without any attempts to conceal its findings.

He warned that any further delays in releasing the report could lead to negative perceptions about the Presidency among the public.

"What I expected was that immediately the report was ready, it should be made public because the accountability is not to the President but to the people of Ghana. The money is people’s funds. So anytime those reports are ready, they must be put in the public," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Daniel Yao Domelevo
Daniel Yao Domelevo Pulse Ghana

GRA-SML deal report presented to Nana Addo

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo received the audit report from KPMG on the transactions between the GRA and SML.

The President is currently studying the findings of the report and will make decisions known to the Ghanaian people in due course.

The KPMG audit was commissioned by the President on 2nd January 2024, following allegations of corruption in the GRA-SML contract. The President directed the Ministry of Finance and GRA to suspend the performance of the contracts, pending the submission of the audit report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The audit report has been met with calls for transparency and accountability.

University of Ghana Political Science Lecturer, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, urged Nana Addo to make the report public, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in governance.

After an audit, it is essential to take action on the recommendations made. Steps to be taken include gathering all documentation, reviewing the findings, creating a plan of action, taking action on the plan, following up with the auditor, and keeping track of progress.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ga Wulomo defends marriage of 12-year-old girl

Research on Mary and Joseph's union - Ga Wulomo defends marriage of 12-year-old girl

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) prepares to welcome more IT students from Africa

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) prepares to welcome more IT students from Africa

John Mahama

Accept responsibility for current dumsor and fix it – Mahama to Akufo-Addo’s govt

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Same-sex couples face harsher penalties than 70-year-old marrying a 14-year-old — Gabby