He was grateful to the Asantehene-led Committee of Eminent Chiefs that the day eventually came for the installation of a new Yaa Naa for Dagbon after 17 years.

In his State of the Nation's Address on Thursday in Parliament, he said "A new Ya Na accepted by the two gates of Abudu and Andani was restored on that day. It brought to an end the case of feuding … It was a happy day."

He added: "Two years ago, when I had the honour of becoming the president of our country, I decided to summon all the forces of the state and my own energy and make a concerted effort through the dedication of the patriotic Committee of Eminent Chiefs that had been working on the problem for the last 17 years, to find an acceptable solution.

"With the blessings of the almighty, we had a breakthrough and this led to the month-long series of events that climaxed the installation on 25 January 2019.

"Mr Speaker, I was not looking to be accorded any special title or accolade and I was certainly not looking for praise. But I did want to do whatever I could to make sure that this long-running sore that was such a blight on Dagbon and Ghana and which dragged down the development process in our country, could be resolved and we could move on."

After seventeen years of the death of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II, kingmakers and the people nominated the Paramount Chief of the Savelugu Traditional Area, Yoo Naa Abubakari Mahama, as heir to the throne.

Naa Mahama, who, until his selection was the head of the Andani family, succeeds his late nephew, Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II who died in March 2002 in Yendi.

His nomination is in line with the customs and traditions in respect of succession to the kingship of Dagbon.