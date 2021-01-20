According to him, the timelines announced by the Supreme Court for the hearing of the petition are not justified.

This was after the Court set out five issues for determination in the election petition filed by Mahama over the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Reacting to this in court today, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Mr. Tsikata said some outstanding issues had not been factored into the timelines.

He pointed to the Court’s dismissal of his team’s motion to serve interrogatories on the Electoral Commission (EC), while urging the judges not to sacrifice justice for expedition.

“The timeline that is provided for us to have witness statements does not seem to be justified,” he celebrated legal practitioner said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“I do know about the schedule provided, but I also know that your lordships are here to administer justice and that justice should not be sacrificed for expedition.”

On Tuesday, Mahama’s legal team sought to serve 12 interrogatories on the EC.

They had sought to compel the Commission to provide answers to some questions regarding the 2020 general elections.

They wanted the Commission to explain the manner in which the election results were transmitted.

They also wanted the court to compel the EC to disclose the level of involvement of the National Communications Authority (NCA) in the transmission of the presidential results.

However, the application was vehemently opposed by lawyers of the EC and President Akufo-Addo.

The Supreme Court, however, dismissed the application, insisting the interrogatories were irrelevant to the case.