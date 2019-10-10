Cynthia Morrison said it is totally wrong for any man to sexually harass a female, whether at school or at a workplace.

The Minister made the appeal during an interaction with the media in Accra on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

“If you are interested in a girl, propose to her, if she likes it she’ll accept, if she doesn’t like it she goes away and you go and look for another one,” she charged.

Gender Minister, Cynthia Morrison

Mrs. Morrison further condemned the two University of Ghana (UG) lecturers implicated in the BBC’s ‘sex for grades’ exposé.

“We all know that it is not a good thing for both boys and girls. It is wrong. Not only in the universities, everywhere….a man shakes you and scratches your hand, what does that mean?” the Minister lamented.

“He sees you and hits your butt, what does that mean? we cannot do that to men when we meet them so everywhere it happens whether in the classroom, office, at home or anywhere it is wrong.”

The BBC’s undercover documentary, which was premiered on Monday, focuses on sexual harassment in two of West Africa’s most prestigious universities.

Some lecturers from the University of Ghana (UG) and the University of Legos were captured allegedly seeking sexual favours from prospective students in exchange for good grades.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor of UG were both implicated in the documentary and have since been interdicted by the University.