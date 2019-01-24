His caution comes at the back of the court granting Martin Amidu access to the call records of the MP.

The order, which was granted by an Accra Circuit Court, will allow Amidu to compel mobile network MTN to provide the call records of the MP and an officer of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Amidu told the Accra Circuit Court "2" presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley-Quayson that the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) had already obtained an order to conduct a forensic examination on three mobile phone numbers from the Director General of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

He urged the court to exercise its powers under the Electronic Transaction Act, Act 2008(Act 772) of Section 100, 101 and 103.

The Presiding Judge, Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley granted the order and asked MTN to produce the said records dated December 1, 2018, to January 6, 2019.

But the MP in reaction to the request said he will challenge him in court.

In a Facebook post, he wrote "I, Mahama Ayariga, would have gladly personally handed my MTN call records to Mr Martin Amidu, if he had just asked me directly, so he will see that I have never placed a call to Mr Kwasi Gyimah-Asante's phone. I still do not know who Kwasi Asante-Gyimah is.

"I however think that in the interest of developing clarity on the law protecting the privacy of the communication of Ghanaian citizens on mobile telecommunications platforms, and setting proper precedents, the breath of the court order should be subjected to legal scrutiny. I have therefore instructed my lawyers accordingly."