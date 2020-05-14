He warned Ghanaians to avoid talking and laughing unnecessarily to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Addressing the press on Thursday, May 14, 2020, to update Ghanaians on the COVID-19 pandemic, he said "So many of us are talking unnecessarily and if you are infected, you open your mouth and the virus comes out. If you don’t need to talk, don’t talk especially when you don’t have the mask. They are telling us that we shouldn't even laugh, especially when you don't have the mask. We shouldn't even sing. If we don't observe these basic guidelines the disease will continue to spread."

He stated that the government is considering plans to arrest persons who refuse to adhere to basic guidelines to wear a face mask in public places adding that such persons could face a three-month jail term.

Face mask

Agyemang Manu said: "We have been thinking about what next to do to enforce strict compliance of these basic guidelines. We are working on that and very soon, we will see the police arresting some of us who are becoming too recalcitrant and when you are jailed three months for not wearing a mask in public, probably, you will take a cue from that."

He further stated that Ghanaians have no choice but to live with the deadly coronavirus disease for a long time.

"We have lived with malaria for more than 50 years, we have lived with HIV/AIDS for all these years…so we will have to live with this virus," he added.