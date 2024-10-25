ADVERTISEMENT
Dormaahene pledges to resolve 'bad blood' with Asantehene: 'Who doesn’t want peace?'

Andreas Kamasah

Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II has expressed his commitment to resolving conflicts with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Dormaahene made this pledge during a visit from Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, who is the presidential candidate for the New Force.

Cheddar, on a regional tour to promote his campaign, stopped by the Dormaahene's palace to advocate for peace between Dormaahene and Otumfuo. Emphasising the importance of unity, he said, “Otumfuo and Osagyefo are two significant names, and both are chiefs. If it weren’t for the blessings of God, they wouldn’t have become chiefs. But things happen for a reason.”

Offering symbolic drinks as a peace gesture, he continued, “I came here with drinks to appease you, and I will plead on behalf of Otumfuo as well to cease all grudges between the two of you. I, Nana Kwame Bediako, am offering my head for the sake of peace. If the two of you are united, we have peace in Ghana. But if there is separation, then we are also separated. What I am asking them to do, if it doesn’t become possible, they should behead me.”

In reply, Dormaahene assured Cheddar that he would strive to make peace with Otumfuo, expressing his gratitude for Cheddar's bold words. “What he said has left me speechless. He has addressed issues that our leaders in the country cannot talk about. Who doesn’t want peace? I have thought about it, and I promise him that his efforts won’t be in vain. If not for Ghana’s 1992 constitution that prohibits chiefs from engaging in politics, I would have declared my support for him.”

Dormaahene has been a vocal critic of certain actions by the Asantehene, particularly regarding what he views as overreach by the Asantehene in traditional authority. Their strained relationship has frequently drawn media attention, with Dormaahene recently objecting to the elevation of Fiaprehene to paramount status by Otumfuo—a move Dormaahene contends exceeds the Asantehene's authority.

The tensions between Dormaahene and Asantehene have been ongoing, but Dormaahene’s recent remarks signal a hopeful step towards reconciliation.

