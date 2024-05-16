In a forecast released early this morning, GMet highlighted that the first wave of precipitation, originating from Nigeria, is anticipated to commence around 9:30 am local time. This will be followed by another rainstorm, initially observed over northern Benin into Togo, which is expected to shift westward, impacting the northern regions of Ghana.
Double rainstorms approaching Ghana, GMet warns of flooding and windstorms
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a stern warning as it detects twin rainstorms heading towards the nation, slated to make landfall on Thursday, May 16.
Areas along the coastline and the northern sectors are likely to bear the brunt of these weather systems, with heavy rainfall, potent winds, and thunderous conditions anticipated.
"The risk of flooding and windstorm damage is notably high," the statement issued by GMet cautioned. "Residents residing in low-lying areas prone to flooding are strongly advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions."
The recent onslaught of severe weather wreaked havoc in parts of Accra, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Trees were uprooted, crushing several vehicles, while billboards succumbed to the ferocity of the winds, adding to the collateral damage.
As Ghana braces itself for the impending double deluge, authorities are urging citizens to heed weather advisories and stay tuned to official channels for updates. Preparedness measures, including securing loose objects, clearing drainage systems, and avoiding flood-prone areas, are being emphasized to minimize the potential impact of the incoming storms.
With memories of the recent havoc still fresh, communities across the nation are urged to exercise caution and solidarity in the face of nature's unpredictable fury.
