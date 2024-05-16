ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Double rainstorms approaching Ghana, GMet warns of flooding and windstorms

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a stern warning as it detects twin rainstorms heading towards the nation, slated to make landfall on Thursday, May 16.

Rain
Rain

In a forecast released early this morning, GMet highlighted that the first wave of precipitation, originating from Nigeria, is anticipated to commence around 9:30 am local time. This will be followed by another rainstorm, initially observed over northern Benin into Togo, which is expected to shift westward, impacting the northern regions of Ghana.

Recommended articles

Areas along the coastline and the northern sectors are likely to bear the brunt of these weather systems, with heavy rainfall, potent winds, and thunderous conditions anticipated.

"The risk of flooding and windstorm damage is notably high," the statement issued by GMet cautioned. "Residents residing in low-lying areas prone to flooding are strongly advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions."

The recent onslaught of severe weather wreaked havoc in parts of Accra, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Trees were uprooted, crushing several vehicles, while billboards succumbed to the ferocity of the winds, adding to the collateral damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Ghana braces itself for the impending double deluge, authorities are urging citizens to heed weather advisories and stay tuned to official channels for updates. Preparedness measures, including securing loose objects, clearing drainage systems, and avoiding flood-prone areas, are being emphasized to minimize the potential impact of the incoming storms.

With memories of the recent havoc still fresh, communities across the nation are urged to exercise caution and solidarity in the face of nature's unpredictable fury.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Young C.

Nigerians condemn content creator’s ‘24-hour buried alive challenge’

B1

Churches will be incentivised if I become president – Bawumia

Ghana's Parliament

Speaker Bagbin reconvenes Parliament

Ghana-Voter-Registration-2024

Two sustain machete wounds at voter registration center in Ahafo Ano South East