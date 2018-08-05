Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Double track system will not run in all SHS- Akufo-Addo


Education Double track system will not run in all SHS- Akufo-Addo

He also said the new system, which will admit two streams of students, will not affect the quality of education as being said by the "professional naysayers."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the controversial double track system will not run in all Senior High Schools.

READ MORE: Nana Akufo-Addo backs double track system; chides critics

He also said the new system, which will admit two streams of students, will not affect the quality of education as being said by the "professional naysayers."

The President, speaking at the Asafotufiami festival for the people of big Ada, said the double track system will reduce class size and increase the number of holidays.

“This double track calendar system is not going to be applied to all senior high schools but only to those whose current capacity will be exceeded by the number of admitted students. This system will not destroy our educational system, as the professional naysayers would want you to believe,” he said.

The implementation of the new education system has generated controversy among some key stakeholders such as teachers and some parents.

READ MORE: First female Chancellor for UG to be sworn-in Wednesday

It came about as a result of congestion in Senior High Schools due to increasing enrolment as a result of the Free Senior High School policy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ofori Panin Fie: Okyehene palace expansion to affect 500 homes Ofori Panin Fie Okyehene palace expansion to affect 500 homes
In B/A: Man kills blood brother with stick In B/A Man kills blood brother with stick
Ghana Cocoa Board: Opuni trial: Cocobod terminates contract of prosecution witness Ghana Cocoa Board Opuni trial: Cocobod terminates contract of prosecution witness
Greater Works: "We will be extravagant in worshipping God" - Otabil replies critics Greater Works "We will be extravagant in worshipping God" - Otabil replies critics
Financial Sector: Kwesi Pratt blames BOG, government for collapse of 5 banks Financial Sector Kwesi Pratt blames BOG, government for collapse of 5 banks
Murder Trial: Obengfo CEO struggling to meet bail conditions Murder Trial Obengfo CEO struggling to meet bail conditions

Recommended Videos

Mary Chiney-Hesse: First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in Mary Chiney-Hesse First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in
Rest In Peace Stacy: Ken Agyapong hugs crying daughter as Stacy Offei-Darko is buried Rest In Peace Stacy Ken Agyapong hugs crying daughter as Stacy Offei-Darko is buried
Free SHS: Free SHS may collapse in third year – Bagbin warns Free SHS Free SHS may collapse in third year – Bagbin warns



Top Articles

1 Murder Trial Obengfo CEO struggling to meet bail conditionsbullet
2 Financial Sector Kwesi Pratt blames BOG, government for collapse of 5...bullet
3 Police Assault Midland compensates woman assaulted by police with...bullet
4 Greater Works "We will be extravagant in worshipping God" - Otabil...bullet
5 Crime Woman found with wee and Tramadol jailed 10 years in Tamalebullet
6 Theft 17 oil smugglers arrestedbullet
7 Allegations Nkawkaw commercial drivers accuse MCE of extortionbullet
8 Ghana Cocoa Board Opuni trial: Cocobod terminates contract...bullet
9 Cyber Crime 12 ‘fraud boys’ arrested over GHc326m bank...bullet
10 Police Assault Midland saga: woman deserves more...bullet

Related Articles

Teachers Qualification Private SHS teachers not qualified for public schools – Dep. Minister
Education Responsibilities Parents must partner with teachers for intellectual development of school children - Mrs Kyei-Mensah
Woman Power First female Chancellor for UG to be sworn-in Wednesday
Free SHS Double tracking system timetable to be released next week - Adutwum
Ghana To The World Napo receives Kalam Smriti Int’l Excellence Award for Akufo-Addo
Free SHS Gov’t is rushing to implement double-track SHS – ISODEC
New Eduction Policy Nana Akufo-Addo backs double track system; chides critics
Free SHS nothing more than a ‘populist rhetoric’ – NDC
Education Free SHS is not sustainable - Alban Bagbin
Protest UTAG to strike over unpaid book and research allowance

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no washroombullet
7 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
8 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet

Local

Stop creating fear and panic - Christian Council to Owusu Bempah
Advise Stop creating fear and panic - Christian Council to Owusu Bempah
National Service NSS personnel to construct 10 boreholes in rural communities
Proffer Judgements Nana Addo charges judges to demonstrate honesty and integrity
Ken Agyapong and Anas
Shots Anas to get cancer soon - Kennedy Agyapong prophesies