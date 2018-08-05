Double track system will not run in all SHS- Akufo-Addo

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the controversial double track system will not run in all Senior High Schools.

He also said the new system, which will admit two streams of students, will not affect the quality of education as being said by the "professional naysayers."

The President, speaking at the Asafotufiami festival for the people of big Ada, said the double track system will reduce class size and increase the number of holidays.

“This double track calendar system is not going to be applied to all senior high schools but only to those whose current capacity will be exceeded by the number of admitted students. This system will not destroy our educational system, as the professional naysayers would want you to believe,” he said.

The implementation of the new education system has generated controversy among some key stakeholders such as teachers and some parents.

It came about as a result of congestion in Senior High Schools due to increasing enrolment as a result of the Free Senior High School policy.