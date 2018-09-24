Pulse.com.gh logo
'Double track' teacher applicants to write aptitude test


Persons who applied for teaching appointments at Senior High Schools are expected to write and aptitude test, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced.

The GES has revealed plans to recruit about 8,000 graduate teachers for the double track system in senior high schools.

The aptitude test for all applicant teachers is scheduled for September 28, 2018, a release from GES said.

The statement, signed by the Head of Public Relations at GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said applicants are to visit www.gespromotions.gov.gh to access their examination details

The aptitude test will be centred on areas like English, Quantitative, Supervisory Judgement and logical reasoning.

“An exams fee of Gh¢40 must be made on the same website by clicking on the examination fees module. All applicants are to take note and act accordingly,” sections of the statement read.

The double track system began in September in some 400 selected second cycle schools across the country.

It will run a semester module as part of moves to address infrastructural challenges brought on by the Free SHS programme.

Consequently, more teachers will have to be recruited to help with the smooth running of the double system.

Over 8,000 teachers who pass Friday’s aptitude test are expected to be employed by the GES.

