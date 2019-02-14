The Vice President joined Rev Father Andrew Campbell and parishioners of the Christ The King Catholic Church to fete the homeless children at their daily Soup Kitchen.

In brief remarks, Vice President Bawumia thanked Fr Campbell and his staff for their humanitarian gesture, pointing out that every society is judged by the way it treats the needy and underprivileged.

“It is very easy to care about yourself, but very difficult to care about others. I want to thank Fr Campbell, his staff and parishioners of Christ The King Church for their care for these children. To provide breakfast every morning for these unfortunate ones is no easy feat, and I wish to personally thank you for all your efforts,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia advised the children to stay out of trouble despite their difficult circumstances, saying “We think you’re special, and today we want to assure you that we love you and have not forgotten about you. Stay away from drugs and fights. They will only make your lives worse.”