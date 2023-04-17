Dr. Bawumia is the solution to Ghana’s current economic mess – John Kumah

Speaking to Beatrice Adu on TownHall Talk on Asaase Radio, Kumah said: “Dr Bawumia is a voice of hope for this country especially in these difficult times.

”In these difficult times, we need people who speak to give us hope and one of the voices in this country that speak to give hope is Dr Bawumia.”

“You need individuals who understand how to reform the current system and add value to what President Akufo-Addo has started.”

“The ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ which must result in ‘Africa beyond Aid’ requires a new level of thinking, innovation and digitalisation,” Kumah said.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia recently said the NPP government has created 2.3 million jobs since it took over in 2017.

Defending the claim, spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako said it is easily verifiable.

Speaking on Accra based Asaase Radio, Dr. Boako said the government alone created about 1.4 million with the private sector creating the remaining jobs.

“What I love about this job creation data is the fact that the information has been put out and can be checked, researched and confirmed.

“The jobs we say have been created are jobs that are quantifiable; with people that are receiving salaries and are recognised within our books.”

“The government’s current focus is to create an enabling environment where the private sector can thrive and relieve the pressure of job creation from the government … with the private sector a base for growth,” Boako said.