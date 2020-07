He joined the process to register for the card at Kperiga D/A Primary School polling station in Walewale.

According to Dr Bawumia, the process was “very smooth and safe.”

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

He noted that the social distancing and other Covid-19 safety protocols put in place by the Electoral Commission at the polling station were also very encouraging.

“We are in challenging times because of Covid-19, but I encourage you, patriotic citizens of mother Ghana, to take part in the registration exercise,” he advised.