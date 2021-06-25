Dr. Dominic Ayine explains how his office address was used to register GPGC

In a disclosure on Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere showed a document of GPGC bearing the address of Dr. Ayine’s East Legon based law firm.

“The registered office of this people is the office of Dr. Dominic Ayine, the Deputy Attorney General at the time of President Mahama’s administration….. Their registered address at the time of doing business with Ghana was the one of the Deputy Attorney General at the time, that’s a matter of fact”, Mr. Adom-Otchere said.

However, Paul Adom-Otchere said Dr. Ayine sent in a response when his attention was drawn to the address on the official letterhead of GPGC.

Dr. Ayine, who is the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, said he has no contact whatsoever with the firm but a former partner at his firm used the address for the registration.

He said: "Neither me nor my firm had any interest in the company. One of the lawyers then working in my firm was approached by the Ghanaian partners of the company to assist them with legal work."

"Bassit gave them our office address for purpose of the registration. Bassit left the firm a few weeks into his relationship with them and set up his law practice and continued to work with them. I had nothing whatsoever to do with and never met anyone connected to the company", he added.

A Commercial Court in London earlier this month rejected an appeal from Ghana against a $170 million judgment debt awarded a contractor, The Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC).

The International Court of Arbitration ordered the government of Ghana to pay to “GCGP the full value of the Early Termination Payment, together with Mobilization, Demobilization and preservation and maintenance costs in the amount of US$ 134,348,661, together also with interest thereon from 12 November 2018 until the date of payment, accruing daily and compounded monthly, at the rate of LIBOR for six-month US dollar deposits plus six per cent(6%).”