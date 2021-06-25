Kejetia market floods after a heavy downpour in Kumasi

The Garden City experienced a 2-hour heavy downpour which led to the market and other environs getting flooded.
The ultra-modern Kejetia market in Kumasi got flooded after a heavy downpour on Thursday.
The Garden City experienced a 2-hour heavy downpour which led to the market and other environs getting flooded.
According to traders at the market, the damages to their goods and wares run into millions of Ghana cedis.
A trader who spoke to Joy News said: “Most of the fabrics I sell here are wet. And the nature of these products is such that, if it gets into contact with water, it brings about a lot of complications”.
The whole administration block of the market was also reportedly flooded with computers and other equipment in the command centre carried to higher ground to prevent damage.
Below are some of the videos of the floods
