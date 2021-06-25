Police arrest fake doctor and his daughter red-handed attending to patients

Reports say 56-year-old Samuel Odartei had been practicing as a doctor at his residence for years before his arrest.
A suspected quack doctor and his daughter have been arrested by the police at his residence at Assin Adadientem No. 2.
A joint team of the Complaints and Investigative Unit of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council in Accra and the police raided his residence where they met patients being attended to.
According to 3news.com, a police report said the team chanced upon the daughter of Samuel Odartei identified as 30-year-old Alberta Lanuekor wearing a pair of gloves and busily dressing a patient’s wound while other patients waited to be attended to.
“Both suspects are in police custody assisting with investigations,” the police said.
They retrieved a variety of operating items including prescriptive and over-the-counter medicines.
