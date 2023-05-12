Dr Duffour pulls out of NDC presidential race

Dr Duffour said this in a presser released on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The former governor of the Bank of Ghana disclosed that the NDC presidential election has been marred by a lot of irregularities; a situation which has not been resolved by the leadership of the party.

On the back of this, he, therefore, stressed that he will no longer vie for the flagbearership of the NDC; adding he’ll still keep in touch with the grassroots.

“As at this time, the party has begun distributing the ballot papers to the various regions and constituencies without our involvement. I wish to reiterate my commitment to the party and grassroots, however my concerns that the party is not ready to conduct free and fair elections is evident for all of us to see,” Dr Duffour said.

“Taking part in such an event will be acting to knowing drinking from a poisoned calabash. After consulting with my support base nationwide, I have been left with no choice but to withdraw as I cannot contest in an election blatantly flawed with irregularities regardless of all my effort to draw attention to the same.”