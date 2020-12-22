The outgoing Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku has been doing some soul searching since his re-election bid was quashed by the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Ben Ayiku on December 7.

As part of his healing process, he called on the former President for spirit re-awakening. In a post on social media, he said he sought counsel from the experienced politician.

He wrote “The reawakening you experience when you get the opportunity to meet a Giant few weeks after going through the storm. I thank you H.E JAK for the counsel and compliments. The impact of Yesterday’s encounter shall be with me ad infinitum. His grace is sufficient always”.

Dr. Okoe Boye was part of a larger number of NPP MPs who lost their seats in the just ended general elections.

The ruling government lost a 169 seat advantage and the current parliament will be a 137 each tie with the opposition NDC and one independent candidate.

After nearly 18 hours of counting and verification at the Teshie Police Station, Mr Narteh garnered 55,938 votes as compared to 54,072 votes by Dr Okoe Boye of the NPP.

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye

Lord Adjetey Doku, of Ghana Union Movement (GUM) got 674 votes to finish third while the National Democratic Party’S (NDP} candidate, Lucky Mensah, finished with 137.

In a result declared by the Returning Officer of the Ledzokuku Constituency, Mr James Boateng, there were 110,821 valid ballots with 766 rejected ballots. Total votes cast was 111,587.

Mr Narteh’s win maintains the constituency’s one term trend in 24 years since the late Nii Adjei Boye Sekan won the seat consecutively in 1992 and 1996 respectively.