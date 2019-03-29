The two were bailed after a team of six lawyers led by Martin Kpebu pleaded with the court to grant the release of the suspects to allow them to seek medical care after being assaulted in custody.

One of the lawyers, Xavier Sosu said the suspects are currently in BNI custody where lawyers are processing the bail granted them to ensure their release.

"We are hopeful that the two will be released today, we’ve already spoken to the Investigator, as soon as we secure the bail order we’ll go round with the investigator. The sureties are also available, their family members and GPRTU officials are ready to put up their properties as sureties to ensure their release," he said.

Francis Buabeng, a 26-year-old driver and Albert Ansah, a 33-year-old driver's mate, were arrested after a formal complaint was lodged by the assaulted police officer to the Odorkor Police.

The victim, Constable Julius Mawuli Ekpe, attached to the Regional Visibility Unit, who sustained various degrees of injury, has been treated and discharged at the Police Hospital.

Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Command, DSP Effia Tenge said the incident occurred on March 14 at Mallam in Accra.

She said constable Ekpe was on duty on the Kasoa-Mallam road and spotted a sprinter commercial (trotro) bus with registration number AW 855-14 loading passengers in the middle of the Kasoa-Mallam highway.