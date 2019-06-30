According to myjoyonline that first reported the story, mate has been identified by his sister Kwabena Tongo, 26yrs.

Meanwhile, the identity of his friend remains unconfirmed.

According to eyewitnesses, the tragedy happened at about 12:40am when they realized smoke was coming from a nearby Mazda mini-bus.

The mini-bus with registration number GX 3119 -13, soon caught fire, prompting onlookers to call in fire fighters to handle the situation.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene to meet the bus already destroyed.

They only noticed the burnt bodies after the fire was put out. Their bodies looking very gory have since been deposited at an undisclosed mortuary.

Credit: myjoyonline.com