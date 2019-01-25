The suspect, Emmanuel Kwame Asare, who absconded with the daily sales of the driver to cater for his pregnant wife pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing.

He said he needed the money badly for his pregnant wife who was due to deliver this month.

Initially, the mate denied the charge, but upon persistent questioning by the court, he admitted the offence and changed his plea to guilty when he told the court that the money fell into a pit latrine but later confessed that he had sent the money to his pregnant wife in the Volta Region, the Daily Graphic reports.

The Prosecution had told the Court that Asare worked for Oppong as a driver’s mate on the Lapaz-Circle route and live with him at Avenor in Accra.

The prosecution said on December 23, 2018, after the close of work, Asare asked to be excused to attend to nature’s call and vanished with the transport proceeds of GH₵500.00.

According to the Prosecution, Oppong waited but Asare never turned-up so he lodged a complaint at the Old Fadama Police station, where Asare was later arrested on December 30, 2018.

The Court in sentencing him considered the fact that he is a young, and first-time offender, besides his master has testified that he is a well-behaved young adult.

The Court then convicted him to one-month imprisonment, in addition, he is to refund the amount on or before June 2019.