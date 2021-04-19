Dumsor caused Kumasi Central Market fire disaster - Victims

According to residents who reside in the area where the incident happened, the fire was as a result of dumsor.
The fire incident which happened at the Kumasi Central Market has been blamed on the ongoing load shedding otherwise known as dumsor in the Ashanti region.
Over twenty (20) shops at the Kumasi Central Market have been destroyed due to a fire outbreak late last night.
It is estimated that millions of Ghana cedis have been lost in damages by traders in the market.
Though, the cause of the fire outbreak is still unknown, eye witnesses said it started around 8pm on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at one section of the market and it spread to the other areas.
An eyewitness, Alhassan Idris said that: "I was asleep when I heard of the fire outbreak at the Kumasi Central market. I rushed to the market, and it was true that there was a fire outbreak. So I tried to help to contain the fire. As of the time I came to the market, I was desperate to help put out the fire, so I didn’t really ask what caused it."
The victims, therefore, called on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to come out with a load-shedding timetable so that they will know how to go about their business.
