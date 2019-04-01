Based on this, they have tasked the Power Distribution Services (PDS) to provide an official timetable to Ghanaians.

According to ACEP, based on the facts available, the current power situation is symptomatic of what transpired before the country was plunged into the dreaded dumsor era under the Mahama government.

“That is how it started. In 2011 and 2012 when we were massaging the issue and not coming clean until it escalated.We had to go 12 hours on, 24 hours off. We do not want to get into that situation.We have to be open about the challenges and then we resolve it as a country", he said.

“At all times when there is dumsor, there should be a way to communicate. If you are going to take my lights, you have to tell me. I do not understand why there is that delay on the part of PDS when you have been informed by GRIDCo to shed load across the country."

"You have to let the public know that you are going to take their light and that requires a timetable. I do not know what is delaying a timetable coming in.”

ACEP also said government is financially constrained to tackle the energy situation.

“They have been complaining that they are not getting money from the system to be able to procure and that is in the current and that explains why the stocks of Karpower have been treated so low. The financial challenges at Karpower has been deepening and the earlier we resolve the challenges the better", Mr. Boakye added.