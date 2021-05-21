RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Dumsor: NPP's Yaw Buaben Asamoa urges Ghanaians to be patient with the govt

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Director of Communications New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has appealed to Ghanaians to be patient with the government as it works to ensure regular power supply for all.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa
Yaw Buaben Asamoa Pulse Ghana

According to him, his government will address power supply challenges such as frequent power outages and low voltages which result from increased power demand in Accra and surrounding towns.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM said "We plead with you to bear with us. This has become necessary because of the government's investment in the power sector. The idea is to make power supply even better after the works are done."

READ MORE: Parts of Accra to experience dumsor - ECG

He explained that the current challenges are necessary for the improvement of the power situation in the country.

Ghanaians especially on social media have been restless these few days due to the frequent cut in power supply.

To many, the government is not been truthful about what is happening and that makes them sick because accepting that there is a problem at hand and designing a timetable for power rationing will help them plan their lives.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced the interruption of power in some parts of Accra from Thursday, May 27, to Friday, June 11, 2021.

The 16-day load-shedding exercise is to facilitate the work of contractors in an effort to improve power supply reliability.

A statement issued by ECG Thursday, May 20, 2021, noted that as part of system improvement works on the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP), a reconstruction of a section of Ghana Grid Company’s 161kV Winneba to Mallam transmission lines and tie-in will be required.

"This exercise will lead to a shortfall in the transmission of power to Accra during the peak load hours," ECG added.

Areas to be affected include Cantonments, Kaneshie Market, Abelenkpe, Awudome, Labadi, Teshie, Ashaley Botwe, Osu, Tetegu, and Gbawe Top Base.

Others are Nima, Tesano, Dansoman SSNIT Flats, Haatso, Airport Residential Area, Dzorwulu, Roman Ridge, West Hills Mall, Kisseiman and Regimanuel Estates, Dansoman Control Market, Aplaku, Kotobabi, North Kaneshie, Bubiashie, Russia, East Legon, Ajorman and again Airport Residential Area among others.

In view of this, power will be interrupted in the affected areas between 6:00pm and 12 midnight on the scheduled days.

Authors:

