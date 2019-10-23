According to him, sex is a powerful tool that the devil uses to control the minds of people.

The renowned pastor said this while preaching to his congregation on Sunday, October20, 2019.

“You can be bewitched by sex,” he cautioned, adding that the biblical story of Samson and Delilah is a case in point.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

“The strongest man that ever lived – you know these samsonite suitcases, huh; his name was used – his name was Samson, the strongest man that ever lived; he was bewitched by a woman.”

Duncan-Williams said Delilah used her beauty to bewitch Sampson into revealing his secret source of strength.

“What makes a man so strong, so anointed – by the jaw of an ass can kill a thousand skilful soldiers and by his empty hands, kill a lion – and yet cannot handle little Delilah? Bewitchment,” he said.

He further stated that there is a Delilah in everyone’s life, insisting the Delilah could be alcohol, drugs or anything that one cannot handle or master.

“You should see how she pressurised him day after day after day after day. Hear me: Delilah is not a woman; Delilah is a spirit. Delilah is anything that you can’t override, can’t deal with, can’t master, can’t handle.

“Delilah can be alcohol, it can be cigarette, it can be nicotine, it can be drugs, it can be any kind, anything that controls you and takes you away from the path of God and causes you to err, to compromise your conscience and truth,” the Archbishop added.