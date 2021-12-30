E-levy: The Bible supports taxing but it's not right to tax the poor — Apae Live

Speaking on Oman Channel, he said "Most of the people who depend on the mobile money service are mostly the poor, some are those who don't have jobs and others are those who don't have a proper job so they can't go to the bank with their little money.

"Even though we are hungry, we shouldn't be forced to eat with both of our hands. We already pay a lot of taxes and that is not enough for you the politicians who spend the chunk, and now you have to tax the small the poor have; you are the very people who claim to have come for the poor. So if you now want to tax the little money poor people have on their mobile money, I tend to disagree on that."

Though he declared his support for the government taxing towards national development, it should not go overboard to put burdens on the poor.