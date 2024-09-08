Each illegal miner has at least 4 pump action guns - Eastern Regional Minister

Speaking on the September 5, 2024, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo show with Kwame Sefa Kayi, Acheampong mentioned that a study by his office revealed that illegal miners are typically required to possess pump-action guns, making them heavily armed for their activities.
The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, has disclosed certain activities of illegal miners, known as galamsey, and outlined the prerequisites for engaging in such operations.
Recommended articles
He further noted that the greed of some Ghanaians, who are eager to amass wealth quickly and at any cost, has exacerbated the galamsey issue.
"According to our research, any individual who wants to venture into the galamsey business must have at least 4 pump action guns as a basic requirement before you can be allowed to join. An individual can have more guns, but 4 is the minimum," he said.
He further noted that the greed of some Ghanaians, who are eager to amass wealth quickly and at any cost, has exacerbated the galamsey issue.
"The citizens of this country have become so greedy for money that they believe success can only be achieved through wealth," the minister noted.
Sefa Kayi advocates against galamsey
In a related development, host of the Kokrokoo morning show Sefa Kayi advocated against the galamsey menace degrading the environment. He cautioned that the nation risks raising rebels if the galamsey menace degrading the environment is not clamped down immediately.
“You know what I fear? Do you know that we are creating a rebel armed force? We are creating rebels out of this (galamsey). So let’s say about four hundred people are wielding 100 guns; these galamseyers are armed. So, bit by bit, by the time we realise, they’ve turned into what is known as a ragtag army, who are soldiers not properly trained but are armed and know how to fire rifles.”
There is a growing concern over the impact of galamsey affecting water bodies and resulting in erratic supply in some parts of the country, and generally degrading the environment from various stakeholders for the government to take an action.