Each illegal miner has at least 4 pump action guns - Eastern Regional Minister

He further noted that the greed of some Ghanaians, who are eager to amass wealth quickly and at any cost, has exacerbated the galamsey issue.

"According to our research, any individual who wants to venture into the galamsey business must have at least 4 pump action guns as a basic requirement before you can be allowed to join. An individual can have more guns, but 4 is the minimum," he said.

"The citizens of this country have become so greedy for money that they believe success can only be achieved through wealth," the minister noted.

Sefa Kayi advocates against galamsey

In a related development, host of the Kokrokoo morning show Sefa Kayi advocated against the galamsey menace degrading the environment. He cautioned that the nation risks raising rebels if the galamsey menace degrading the environment is not clamped down immediately.

“You know what I fear? Do you know that we are creating a rebel armed force? We are creating rebels out of this (galamsey). So let’s say about four hundred people are wielding 100 guns; these galamseyers are armed. So, bit by bit, by the time we realise, they’ve turned into what is known as a ragtag army, who are soldiers not properly trained but are armed and know how to fire rifles.”