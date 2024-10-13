East Legon: 4 dead, 2 vehicles burnt to ashes in accident

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to the scene to retrieve the charred bodies and burnt vehicles. However, the firefighters faced challenges due to limited logistics, making the removal of the bodies difficult.

Videos posted on the GNFS Facebook page show firefighters cutting through the burnt cars to extract the victims, with smoke still emanating from the wreckage.

The according to reports of the Fire Service, the vehicles involved were an Acura and a Jaguar. The two vehicles that were completely burnt to ashes.

The exact cause of the accident remains unclear. The GNFS has reported that four persons were burnt beyond recognition, though this information is yet to be confirmed.