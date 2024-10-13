East Legon: 4 dead, 2 vehicles burnt to ashes in accident

The incident involved two vehicles which got burnt beyond recognition.
A tragic accident occurred on Saturday evening, October 12, 2024 at East Legon in Accra, which resulted in the deaths of four unidentified individuals.
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to the scene to retrieve the charred bodies and burnt vehicles. However, the firefighters faced challenges due to limited logistics, making the removal of the bodies difficult.
Videos posted on the GNFS Facebook page show firefighters cutting through the burnt cars to extract the victims, with smoke still emanating from the wreckage.
The according to reports of the Fire Service, the vehicles involved were an Acura and a Jaguar. The two vehicles that were completely burnt to ashes.
The exact cause of the accident remains unclear. The GNFS has reported that four persons were burnt beyond recognition, though this information is yet to be confirmed.
As of the latest updates, GNFS personnel were still at the scene working to evacuate the deceased from the destroyed vehicles. The identities of the victims have not yet been determined by the police, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.