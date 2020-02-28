The incident is said to have happened on Friday morning at Trinity Avenue near Mempeasem in the East Legon area.

The Graphic Online reports that the said driver was trying to avoid arrest after committing a traffic offence.

The driver and his conductor (mate) subsequently abandoned the minibus and fled after the incident.

READ ALSO: We’ll be fair to all parties during 2020 elections – Police Service

File Photo

An eyewitness said there were no passengers in the minibus when the driver run over the police officer.

Narrating further, the eyewitness said two officers from the Madina Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) chased the driver in a police vehicle.

After a hot chase, they finally managed to stop the driver on the Trinity Avenue near the entrance of the Trinity Theological Seminary.

With both policemen getting down to open the door of the minibus, the driver reversed the vehicle and run over one of the police officers.

According to the eyewitness, the driver dragged the policeman for some metres on the road.

Meanwhile, some witnesses who attempted to chase the driver couldn’t catch up with him, as he parked the vehicle and run into a nearby bush with his conductor.

The injured policeman is, however, currently on admission at the hospital.