The Police said they are committed to ensuring that all political parties are treated fairly before, during and after the 2020 general elections.

The assurance was made by the Sekyere East District Police Commander, Superintendent Asare Bediako.

He said the Police will operate without any bias to any political party, to ensure a level playing field for all the parties.

The Ghana Police Service wants a peaceful election in December

The Police chief said every Ghanaian will be protected irrespective of political affiliation, religious background, economic status and gender.

“Bias-based policing wouldn’t be worth it for any of us – whether the Police or the citizenry, since this will elicit mistrust from the public as well as result in violence from the various political parties, among others,” Superintendent Bediako told GNA.

“It is necessary for us to win the trust of the public as indicated in our motto “Service with Integrity”, which is not just by words, but by strong actions of dedicated and professional service.”

The Police commander, however, cautioned the public to abide by the rules and regulations governing the elections to avoid electoral violations.

He warned that the police would not countenance any such indiscipline and would deal with anyone who tries to disrupt the election process.

“Currently, we are also working assiduously with the Local Inter-Party Committee and Election Taskforce to ensure trust, peace and security among the political parties, stakeholders and public at large,” Superintendent Bediako added. v