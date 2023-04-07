ADVERTISEMENT
Easter: Over 1,200 Police personnel deployed to Kwahu to provide security

Reymond Awusei Johnson

About 1,200 Police personnel have been deployed to provide security before, during, and after this year’s Kwahu Easter festival in the Eastern region.

Ghana Police
Ghana Police

The mobilization of this personnel drawn from the Headquarters in Accra, the Ashanti Regional Command is expected to provide both ground and air support to their counterparts from the Eastern regional command to minimize, reduce and possibly prevent crime during the entire festive season.

The officers who have been deployed have been tasked to diligently discharge their duties with integrity and uphold the service of the badge. These men include officers from the Police Form Unit (FPU), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Weapons and Tactical Unit SWAT, CID, and police bike riders expected to complement the efforts of the MTTD to control and manage traffic along busy roads.

Meanwhile, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is also expected to roll out a road safety campaign on Friday morning April 7, to help keep motorists in check as a measure of reducing crashes.

The service will also deploy drones to increase police presence on the ridge as high-profile dignitaries and diplomats including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are expected to grace functions on the Kwahu ridge.

Source: CitiNews

Reymond Awusei Johnson
