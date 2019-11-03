The students quarantined are mainly from Krobo Girls Senior High School, Akuse Methodist Senior High Technical School (AMEST) and Legacy College.

According to reports, the H3N2 flu started spreading in the three schools about a week ago but those affected were treated as persons who had contracted normal flu and malaria.

However, test conducted on the affected students by officials of the Ghana Health Service tested positive for H3N2 flu.

The affected students -300 in Krobo Girls, 45 in Amest and the rest in Legacy College have since been quarantined for treatment, according to Accra-based Starr FM.

The flu is a respiratory illness that’s caused by the influenza virus. There are four types of influenza virus: A, B, C, and D. Influenza A, B, and C can infect humans. However, only influenza A and B cause the seasonal epidemics of respiratory illness that occur every year.

The symptoms of flu caused by H3N2 are similar to other seasonal influenza viruses. Symptoms typically appear suddenly and can include: cough runny or congested nose sore throat headache body aches and pains fever chills fatigue diarrhea vomiting.