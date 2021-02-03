Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey who was shot in the chest died on the spot.

His colleague officer, Detective Corporal Christian Tortimeh who was shot in the ribs is currently on admission.

According to reports, the two police officers were part of a Police Patrol team that was dispatched to respond to a robbery attack on Pramkese to Akyem Techiman road.

The armed robbers reportedly blocked the road around 8:30 pm Monday robbing commuters.

The robbers opened fire on the Police Patrol team upon their arrival shooting two of them.

The team then retreated and rushed the injured officers to Pramkese Health Centre for treatment where Seargeant Tetteh was pronounced dead on arrival while Detective Totimeh was referred to St Dominic Hospital, Akwatia for treatment.

Detective Corporal Tortimeh is said to be in stable condition.

The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado has confirmed the incident.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Kade Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.