"This is to inform all stakeholders in the health sector of the confirmation of seven (7) cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Guinea on 14 February 2021. Three of the cases have died from the disease," health authorities said in a statement issued by its Director-General, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.

It added: "All regional and District Public Health Emergency Management Committees should include EVD on their agenda. Additionally, regions, districts, health facilities, port health units at all border posts particularly along the Western border and all landing beaches are to heighten surveillance for EVD using the standard case definition."

It has therefore called on Ghanaians to take precautionary measures against the virus adding that residents in Ghana must protect themselves by avoiding "contact with blood and fluids (such as urine, saliva, sweat, faeces, vomit, breast milk, and semen) of people who show any symptoms of the above, practice hand hygiene: frequent hand washing with soap under running water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, do not handle items that may have come in contact with an infected person’s blood or body fluids.

"Avoid contact with dead bodies, including participating in funeral or burial rituals of suspected or confirmed Ebola cases, avoid contact with animals (such as bats or monkeys) or with raw or uncooked meat, Do not handle bushmeat (wild animals hunted for food), Seek medical care immediately (nearest health facility) if one develops a fever (body temperature 38 °C or above) or other symptoms such as severe headache, fatigue (feeling very tired), muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, or unexpected bleeding or bruising."

Guinea has so far recorded up to 10 suspected cases of Ebola and 5 people have died since the start of the new outbreak of the deadly virus in the West African nation, medical authorities said.

Guinea's Health Ministry said it has identified 115 contacts of the known cases in the city of Nzerekore in the country’s southeast and 10 in the capital Conakry since the outbreak was confirmed.

Unlike the deadliest known outbreak, which tore through West Africa from 2013 to 2016, Guinean authorities have said they are better prepared to stop the spread of the virus.

Here's the full statement: